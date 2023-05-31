Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

ALEXANDER WILFORD, 33, 6’, 300 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Moline Police Department warrant for three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

DESHUN WILSON, 40, 5’10”, 160 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office warrant for escape/failure to report for periodic imprisonment.

Alexander Wilford (L) and Deshun Wilson (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.