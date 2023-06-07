Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

JOHN FEY, 43, 5’6”, 120 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for aggravated domestic assault with injury. Fey is a sex offender who has not registered.

RAEKWON JEFFERSON, 27, 6’6”, 305 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Raekwon Jefferson in reference to a robbery where $200,000 was stolen from an armored vehicle on May 31, 2023 at Tyson Foods, Joslin, IL. He is wanted for felony theft with bond set at one million dollars (10%).

John Fey (L) and Raekwon Jefferson (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.