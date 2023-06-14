Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

BRETT DAWSON, 60, 5’5″, 150 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for possession with intent to deliver meth.

REGINALD MURRAY, 32, 5’5”, 250 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for possession of ammunition by a felon.

Brett Dawson (L) and Reginald Murray (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.