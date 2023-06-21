Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.
It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:
DANIEL HOLT: 67, 5’8”, 183 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for sex offender registration violation.
KEITH STEELE: 55, 6’, 375 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for delivery of methamphetamine.
You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.