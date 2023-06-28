Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

DAKOTA GRUNER, 25, 5’6”, 180 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

ISAIAH ROBINSON, 22, 5’10”, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, Wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on a charge of cannabis trafficking and wanted in Scott County for two counts probation violation on a drug violation and eluding.

Dakota Gruner (L) and Isaiah Robinson (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.