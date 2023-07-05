Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

MAEGEN BILLINGS, 33, 5’4”, 125 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for forgery.

SHAWN LOPEZ, 39, 5’10”, 135 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted for resisting or obstructing and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer involving disobedience of two or more traffic devices.

Maegen Billings (L) and Shawn Lopez (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.