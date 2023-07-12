Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

JUANITA HUGHES, 58, 5’3”, 110 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for failure to appear in court as a material witness for a trail.

SELYNDA MIDDLEBROOK, 22, 5’4”, 100 pounds, black, hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for failure to appear in court as a material witness for a trial. (Photo is from 2017, so Middlebrook’s appearance may have changed)

Juanita Hughes (L) and Selynda Middlebrook (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous