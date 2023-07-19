Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

MARQUIES ANGEL JR., 26, 6’, 190 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Bettendorf Police for burglary, theft and trafficking stolen weapons.

ARMONDO HOPSON, 20, 5’11”, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Bettendorf Police for burglary, theft and trafficking stolen weapons.

Marquies Angel Jr. (L) and Armondo Hopson (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.