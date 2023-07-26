Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

TREY HOFER, 34, 6’1”, 195 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Scott County for burglary and theft. Wanted in Rock Island County for flee/attempt to elude Police.

DARRYL SMITH JR., 20, 5’8”, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for aggravated battery with a firearm.

Trey Hofer (L) and Darryl Smith Jr. (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.