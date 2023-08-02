UPDATE: Ryan Smith’s warrant was served.

UPDATE: Raheem Houston is in custody.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

RAHMEEM HOUSTON, 30, 5’9”, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, willful injury, assault while participating in a felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, use of a weapon to commit forcible felony, reckless use of a firearm and conspiracy.

RYAN SMITH, 39, 6’1”, 210 pounds, blonde hair, green eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Raheem Houston (L) and Ryan Smith (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.