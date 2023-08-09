Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

MAX GERBER, 32, 5’11”, 270 pounds, sandy hair, gray eyes. Wanted in Scott County for parole violation on an arson charge.

JOSHUA ROSS, 43, 5’6”, 155 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation on charges of robbery and aggravated domestic assault.

Max Gerber (L) and Joshua Ross (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.