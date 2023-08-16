Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

CHAZ PATTY, 29, 6’, 165 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for theft first degree, interference with official acts and driving while license suspended or revoked.

DALE SHORTER JR., 20, 5’8”, 185 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for probation violation on charges of theft, burglary and possession of controlled substance.

Chaz Patty (L) and Dale Shorter Jr. (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.