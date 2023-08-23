Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.
It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:
COREY HERR, 35, 5’7”, 180 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Rock Island County warrant for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
JESSICA WILDERMUTH, 32, 5’5”, 170 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. Moline Police Department warrant for retail theft and two counts of identity theft.
You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.