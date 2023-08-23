Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

COREY HERR, 35, 5’7”, 180 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Rock Island County warrant for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

JESSICA WILDERMUTH, 32, 5’5”, 170 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. Moline Police Department warrant for retail theft and two counts of identity theft.

Corey Herr (L) and Jessica Wildermuth (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.