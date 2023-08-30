Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

JORDAN ANDERSON, 31, 5’11”, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Rock Island Police Department warrant for aggravated domestic battery.

JASON HEARN, 35, 6’ tall, 180 pounds, bald, blue eyes. Rock Island County warrant for probation violation on original charge of delivery/possession with intent to deliver meth.

Jordan Anderson (L) and Jason Hearn (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.