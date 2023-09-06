Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

MATTHEW NEWTON, 46, 6’5”, 260 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for failing to appear in court on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of meth.

DORIA VARNADO, 35, 5’3”, 175 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for burglary first degree and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Matthew Newton (L) and Doria Varnado (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.