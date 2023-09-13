Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

ANDEE ANDERSON, 24, 5’6”, 150 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle.

JAMES HAWKINS, 27, 6’2”, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by U.S. Marshalls on a federal warrant for escaping on an original charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Andee Anderson (L) and James Hawkins (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.