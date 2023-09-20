Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

ISAIAH ROBINSON, 22, 5’10”, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted on six warrants out of Rock Island County and Scott County: failing to appear in court and violation of his probation on charges of cannabis trafficking, two charges of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, several counts of aggravated fleeing/eluding and domestic battery.

DARRYL SMITH JR., 20, 5’8”, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for aggravated battery with a firearm. He is accused of shooting a man in the back, causing very serious injuries. Smith is also wanted for failure to appear in court on a charge of aggravated fleeing/eluding and two counts of failure to appear on a charge of driving suspended.

Isaiah Robinson (L) and Darryl Smith Jr. (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.