Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

BRANDON PANKEY, 33, 5’11”, 170 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on charges of possession of controlled substance and theft.

ASHTON SMITH, 36, 6′ tall,’, 170 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, Wanted in Rock Island County for two counts of probation violation on charges of burglary to building and felony retail theft.

Brandon Pankey (L) and Ashton Smith (Crime Stoppers )

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.