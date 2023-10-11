Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

KALI BOSTON, 29, 5’4”, 230 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for theft 2nd degree.

CHAVONTE BRAGG, 31, 6’0”, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon.

Kali Boston (L) and Chavonte Bragg (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.