Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

CHRISTOPHER EDWARDS, 52, 5’6”, 190 pounds, bald, blue eyes. Wanted by Bettendorf Police for controlled substance violation and driving suspended or revoked license.

PHILLIP HICKS, Age 40, 5’10” tall, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear in court on a charge of felon in possession of a weapon.

Christopher Edwards (L) and Phillip Hicks (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.