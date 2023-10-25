Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

LUCAS ELLIOTT, 31, 5’10”, 175 pounds, blonde hair, hazel eyes. Moline Police warrant for sex offender failure to register new address.

JAMES PUCKETT, 33, 6’3” 210 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Moline Police warrant for sex offender failure to register.

Lucas Elliott (L) and James Puckett (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.