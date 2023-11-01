Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s an Our Quad Cities News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

ROMANCE CLOWER, 24, 5’9”, 205 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police on a warrant for assault while participating in a felony, criminal mischief, harassment and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

DAMONTE STEWART, 32, 5’9”, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear felon in possession of a weapon. Also wanted in Scott County for two counts probation violation on drug charges.

Romance Clower (L) and Damonte Stewart (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.