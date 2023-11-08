Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s an Our Quad Cities News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

TONY ERVIN JR., 18, 5’11”, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear in court on a charge of armed violence.

DARRYL PARKER, 34, 5’7”, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for failure to appear for sentencing on charges of burglary, interference with official acts bodily injury and criminal mischief.

Tony Ervin Jr. (L) and Darryl Parker (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.