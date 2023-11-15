Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s an Our Quad Cities News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

KEITH DEBACKER, 53, 6’2”, 260 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes. Davenport Police warrant for OWI 3rd offense, driving while license denied or revoked and interference with official acts bodily harm.

ANGEL TOVAR, 22, 5’9”, 270 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Rock Island County warrant for failing to appear on original charges of three counts child pornography.

Keith DeBacker (L) and Angel Tovar (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.