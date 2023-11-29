Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s an Our Quad Cities News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

JOSEPH ELDRIDGE, 30, 5’8″, 160 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Rock Island Police Department warrant failure to remain at scene of an injury accident and failure to report an injury accident.

JORDAN VAN ALSTINE-TUTTON, 31, 6’2”, 225 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. Scott County warrants four counts of probation violation on eluding, OWI and possess controlled substance. Bettendorf Police warrant for two counts controlled substance violation.

Joseph Eldridge (L) and Jordan Van Alstine-Tutton (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.