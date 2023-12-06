Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s an Our Quad Cities News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

KEVIN COOKS, 23, 6’4”, 190 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Scott County warrant for sex offender registration violation, 2nd offense.

JAVID LEVY, 25, 5’10”, 152 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Rock Island County warrant for manufacture, deliver, or possession with intent to deliver cannabis.

Kevin Cooks (L) and Javid Levy (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.