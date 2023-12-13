Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s an Our Quad Cities News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

CORY BENFORD, 35, 6’2″, 135 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Rock Island County warrant for failure to appear/delivery of methamphetamine.

JOHN RULE, 26, 5’10”, 170 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Rock Island County warrant for failure to appear/possession stolen firearm.

Cory Benford (L) and John Rule (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.