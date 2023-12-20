Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s an Our Quad Cities News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

KELVIN FRANKLIN, 48, 6’2”, 175 ponds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for failure to comply with the terms of material witness recognizance bond in a 2022 homicide.

JAVON JERNIGAN, 23, 5’11”, 200 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Rock Island County warrant for probation violation on original charges of threatening a public official and two counts of battery.

Kelvin Franklin (L) and Javon Jernigan (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.