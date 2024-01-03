Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s an Our Quad Cities News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

JOEL DENNIS, 40, 5’9”, 165 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Rock Island County warrant for failure to appear/manufacture-distribute-possess with intent to manufacture a lookalike controlled substance.

FABIAN SANCHEZ, 34, 5’8”, 180 pounds, bald, brown eyes. Rock Island County warrant for failure to appear/possession of stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, DUI and driving suspended.

Joel Dennis (L) and Fabian Sanchez (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.