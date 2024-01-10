Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s an Our Quad Cities News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

REGINALD JONES, 50, 6’, 225 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Rock Island County warrant for failure to appear/forgery.

AMBER WOODS, 35, 5’11”, 270 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. Rock Island County warrant for failure to appear/delivery or possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Reginald Jones (L) and Amber Woods (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.