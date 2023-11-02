A status hearing for a 48-year-old Rock Island man convicted of a 2013 homicide is now set for Feb. 14, 2024, court records show.

In 2015, Tim McVay was convicted of killing Carrie Olson, 29, of Davenport, and dumping her body before he traveled from Minnesota to Las Vegas with a friend. Court records show that a status hearing originally set for Thursday will be delayed.

Tim McVay (Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office)

McVay, Olson’s ex-boyfriend, is being held in Menard Correctional Center, Menard, Ill., after being found guilty. Court records say he was sentenced to 40 years for a murder conviction and five years for concealing a homicidal death.

Olson was last seen on Dec. 29, 2013. Her body was found April 5, 2014, in remote woods in southern Minnesota.

Her death was ruled a homicide by unspecified means.

Olson remained friends with McVay even after they no longer were romantically involved, and she had a relationship with another man.

Prosecutors said at one point McVay used Olson’s debit card to purchase gas and that he also used her car in Davenport. Investigative reports indicated fibers in Olson’s hair matched those found in McVay’s Rock Island residence.

Carrie Olson (contributed photos)

At a bench trial in 2015, Judge Michael Meersman found McVay guilty on charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death. Meersman said McVay probably killed Olson early Dec. 29, 2013, in his home.

Prosecutors said McVay then put Olson’s body in the trunk of his car and left her body in a wooded area near Hastings, Minn.

A Facebook page is dedicated to her memory.