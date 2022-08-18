A heavy police presence remained for more than an hour late Wednesday on the 2300 block of West 2nd Street, Davenport, while officers searched an abandoned house and the area around it.

Police told our Local 4 News crew they responded to “a suspicious call” at an abandoned house. Multiple officers, as well as numerous squad cars, were in the area. The incident started about 10:40 p.m., police said.

Our crew did not see anyone taken into custody. We will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.

Heavy police presence on the 2300 block of W. 2nd St., Davenport. pic.twitter.com/nNH4em6gOc — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) August 18, 2022