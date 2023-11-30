Multiple Davenport Police Officers were at Davenport West High School on Thursday afternoon after an incident “occurred between a number of students,” according to a statement from the Davenport Community School District.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Our Quad Cities News saw several officers in several squad cars patrolling the area and in the parking lot.

Incident at Davenport West High School – November 30, 2023 (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

“The initial disturbance was de-escalated by school staff,” the statement says. “The Davenport Police Department was requested to assist.”

“As always, we take all incidents of this nature seriously, and put the safety of our students and staff first and foremost,” the statement says.