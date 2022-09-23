A heavy police presence remained in place Friday afternoon at West High School, Davenport, for an incident that started about 1:30 p.m.

Shortly after that, at least one student texted a parent, saying the students were told to stay where they were and not to leave classrooms.

Additionally, a threatening message was shared via airdrop. It contains racist language and says in part “Time is ticking these police officers can’t save you be shooting startes at 2:30 with my AR 15.”

A list of names follows the threat.

At 3:35 p.m., a large number of students left the building, with multiple officers stationed at each entrance and exit to the school. Several squad cars were in the parking lot and general area.

Some parents arrived to pick up students on school property and across the street.