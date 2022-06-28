Police found multiple shell casings late Monday after a report of gunfire shortly after 11 p.m. in Davenport.

A heavy police presence was on Scott Street near West 11th Street. Our Local 4 News crew saw about two dozen evidence markers on Scott Street.

Police established crime-scene tape across Scott Street at 11th Street.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Davenport Police also were at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, and the 300 block of East Dover Court. We do not know whether these incidents are connected.

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will remain in contact with police to provide details when they become available.