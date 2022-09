There was a heavy police presence about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Circle K at the corner of 5th Avenue and 24th Street, Rock Island.

At least five squad cars were in the area. Our Local 4 News crew saw officers search the area, including the contents of a garbage can, and place an evidence marker near it.

We do not know whether anyone has been arrested or why police were in the area. We will remain in contact with officers to provide details when they become available.