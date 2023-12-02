The Henry County Sheriff’s Office seeks help from the public after a deputy suffered minor injuries in an incident late Friday, according to a news release from Chief Deputy Ben Franklin.

About 11:51 p.m., a Henry County Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle on Route 78 south of Annawan, the release says. During the course of the traffic stop, the deputy learned an occupant had a valid nationwide arrest warrant.

(Henry County Sheriffs Office)

When the deputy tried to detain the suspect at the front passenger side door, the vehicle took off and the deputy suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle was pursued as it “exhibited reckless disregard to the public” and traveled south on Route 78 into Kewanee, the release says. The driver of the suspect vehicle continued driving recklessly and collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Tenney and Division Streets, Kewanee.

The suspect took off before law enforcement arrived.

A Kewanee Fire and Ambulance crew assisted at the scene. The occupants of both vehicles were transported to OSF Saint Luke Medical Center for treatment, according to the release.

Kewanee Police and other local law enforcement agencies assisted the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information was available Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information about the incident contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 309-937-3611.