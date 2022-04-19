A 23-year-old homicide suspect who has pleaded not guilty will be prosecuted as a habitual offender, court records say.

Demetrius R. Howard Jr., of Davenport, is being held on $1 million cash-only bond in Scott County Jail in connection with the shooting death of Corey Martin, 25, on Feb. 28 outside the GD Xpress gas station, 4607 N. Pine St., Davenport.

Homicide scene on Feb. 28 (photo by Linda Cook.)

In court records, Howard is accused of “having malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation” in the slaying.

“The State hereby notifies (Howard) that it intends to pursue a sentencing enhancement as (he) is a habitual offender” and is “the same person who has been twice previously convicted of felonies” in Scott and Rock Island Counties, court records say.

Howard pleaded not guilty in documents filed April 13 in Scott County Court. He has demanded a speedy trial.

The February homicide

Davenport Police were called to GDXpress, 4607 N. Pine St., shortly after 9:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a man who had been shot. Police say Howard and the other man had been fighting when Howard drew a gun and began to shoot at the victim as he ran away, arrest affidavits say.

Howard chased the victim out of the store while he continued to shoot. The other man was struck by gunfire, and died from his injuries, affidavits say.

The incident was recorded on surveillance video, affidavits say. Police found casings at the scene.

Homicide scene Feb. 28 (photo by Linda Cook.)

Charges and prior convictions

Howard faces charges of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, and control of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony. A class A felony is the most serious type of felony and is punishable by life imprisonment. A Class D felony is punishable by up to five years in prison and fines.

Howard has prior Iowa felony convictions: First-degree burglary in 2015, domestic abuse with injury in 2016, and a second-degree domestic conviction in 2017. In Illinois he was convicted of resisting a peace officer with injury and domestic battery in 2020, arrest affidavits say.

A pretrial conference is set for May 6 in Scott County Court, court records say.