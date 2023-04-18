A 41-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police allege he told officers ‘I am stoned right now,” after a vehicle chase, according to arrest affidavits.

Anthony Maples faces felony charges of second-degree theft and eluding, and serious misdemeanor charges of operating while under the influence – first offense and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records show.

Anthony Maples (Scott County Jail)

About 10:42 p.m. Sunday, Iowa State Patrol located a stolen truck at Utica Ridge Road/Veterans

Memorial Parkway. The Ford F-150 failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Maples was identified as the driver of the truck. Just before this incident he failed to stop and eluded Bettendorf Police, “who disregarded the pursuit,” affidavits say.

Iowa State Patrol was in the area and found the truck in the immediate area. Iowa State Police allege Maples fled from a fully marked patrol car with emergency lights from Utica Ridge Road/Veterans Memorial Parkway to Valley Drive/Belmont, Bettendorf. He hit spike strips and disabled the truck, affidavits show.

During the pursuit Maples was driving 89 mph in a clearly posted 45 mph zone on Forest

Grove Road, police allege. He passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone/construction zone at Forest Grove Road/Friendship Path, affidavits show.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Maples admitted he was intentionally driving in the oncoming lanes “to get better traction,” police say in affidavits. “The defendant has no idea who the vehicle belongs to.”

“The defendant admitted he smoked marijuana in a clear glass pipe at his residence before driving the vehicle,” police allege in affidavits, adding Maples said “I am stoned right now.”

A search of the truck yielded the clear glass marijuana pipe with burnt marijuana dab residue in the center console where Maples said it was. A glass container with THC wax was located in the driver’s side compartment of the vehicle.

“Numerous other marijuana and meth pipes with residue were located in the center console area” of the truck, police allege.

The truck’s fair-market value in fair condition is listed at $2,405. It is confirmed stolen by the registered owner, police say in affidavits.

Maples was being held Monday on a total bond of $9,400 in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing on April 27 in Scott County Court.