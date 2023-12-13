“I was upset because I am not going to say I was happy that somebody broke in. I was upset because it’s not fair,” says Coya’s Cafe store owner Blanca Moran. “It’s not fair that you work so hard and then somebody just breaks in.”

Moline police say two people broke in through the back door of Coya’s Cafe, 4320 4th Ave, Moline, late Sunday night. Moran says they stole a week’s worth of cash.

(photo by Michael Frachalla)

“My heart kind of sank,” says customer Denny Scratchfield. “I know these people work hard. They are local and we live with this kind of thing everyday and it just becomes sad.”

“It’s really sad. I mean this is a very really good place and a lot of people come here to get food and stuff,” says Avery Donaldson, another customer.

Moran says this is not the first time Coya’s Cafe was burglarized. She says the cafe experienced another break-in last year and around a month ago, a car crashed into their building and damaged the front of the store.

Moran is upset that her staff has to deal with these issues.

“Some days were all exhausted. We’re super tired because it’s long days,” says Moran. “Then all of a sudden, somebody comes in and breaks in and takes what’s part of them because it’s their salaries, their earnings.”

Despite the recent unfortunate events, Moran sees the recent break-in as just a small setback. The community’s support continues to motivate her through the difficulties.

“I’m hoping the community can come together to support them a little bit – get them back on their feet,” says Donaldson.

“Anything that we can do to support the police and support the community, I think we should do it,” says Scratchfield.

“People’s support, love, words. That’s what makes it better,” says Moran. “And then you feel like, OK, it’s worth it. I’m going to keep going. I did fall but I’m going to get up.”

To find out more about Coya’s, visit here.