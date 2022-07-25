A Burlington man was arrested for aggravated fleeing and eluding, excessive speeding, driving without a license and other charges.

On July 22 at approximately 7:20 p.m., a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Tyler E. Green, 23, on U.S. 34 for a traffic violation. According to a press release, Green would not stop for the deputy. The deputy was able to pull in front of Green and slow Green to a stop. When the deputy exited his squad car, Green fled. The deputy attempted to stop Green again, but Green continued to flee. Due to safety concerns about traffic and Green’s driving, the deputy discontinued the pursuit.

Tyler E. Green (photo: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Green’s vehicle had been reported in the Oquawka area at a residence. Deputies located the vehicle with Green in the driver’s seat. Green would not obey deputies’ commands to exit the vehicle, and Green was extracted from the vehicle and arrested. Green was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding at rates exceeding 40 mph over the speed limit, no driver’s license and resisting a peace officer.

Green is in custody in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.