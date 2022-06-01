A Burlington man has been arrested for child endangerment and reckless use of a firearm.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suicidal and intoxicated man May 25 at approximately 9:38 p.m. When deputies arrived to the home on 147th Avenue in West Burlington, they were advised the subject had a handgun and was threatening to shoot himself, and his 2-year-old child was in the residence with him. Deputies arrived on scene and heard a gunshot from inside the house. Deputies observed a man walking around the interior of the residence. The subject then placed a pistol on the kitchen counter and walked to the front door, where he was detained.

(Google Maps)

The man was identified as Austen Floyd Adair Followwill, 26. Deputies questioned Followwill about the incident, and he advised he fired one round from his pistol into the exterior bedroom wall where the child was. Deputies found the child in a crib inside of a bedroom and returned the two-year-old to the mother. The child was unharmed. Deputies observed a bullet hole in the exterior of the bedroom wall where the child was. Deputies later recovered a bullet from inside that wall.

Followwill was placed under arrest for child endangerment and reckless use of a firearm. He was transported to the Des Moines County Jail with a $2000 bond.