A Dubuque man was sentenced for methamphetamine and perjury charges.

Nathan L. Scott pled guilty July 26 as part of a plea agreement to possession of methamphetamine, which are both Class 3 felonies. As a result of his plea of guilty, Scott was sentenced to 2 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the perjury charge and two years on the methamphetamine charge. The sentences will be followed with up to 12 months of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole.

Nathan L. Scott (photo: Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office)

The Galena Police Department handled the investigation of this case.