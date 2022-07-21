A Burlington man was sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine.

Jose Luis Escundino Romayor, 37, was sentenced July 19 to 210 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Romayor must serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term. Romayor pleaded to the charge in February 2022.

According to court documents, in July and August of 2017, Des Moines County law enforcement utilized a police informant to purchase “ice” methamphetamine from Romayor on multiple occasions. During the investigation, law enforcement seized more than 2 kilograms of methamphetamine and a pistol. Following his arrest, Romayor admitted to regularly receiving “large amounts” of meth for resale.

The investigation was conducted by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, Department of Homeland Security, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Southeast Iowa Drug Task Force. Th case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.