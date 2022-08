A Dixon man was arrested for aggravated battery and use of a weapon.

According to a release from the Dixon Police Department, Earl Sydner, Jr., 50, was arrested Saturday, August 27 at 10:45 p.m. Sydner was arrested in the 100 Block of W. River St. and charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.

Sydner was transported to the Lee County Jail.