A Galesburg man was arrested for child pornography and other charges.

On Saturday, July 2, the Galesburg Police Department responded to a Galesburg home after the resident found a suspicious recording device inside the home. An investigation at the time of the incident indicated that Leonard L. Mitchell, 59, was a person of interest.

Leonard L. Mitchell (photo: Galesburg Police Department)

Upon further investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Mitchell for the offenses of child pornography, unauthorized video recording and live video transmission, with a bond of $250,000.00. On Thursday, July 14, Mitchell turned himself in at the Galesburg Police Department. Mitchell is currently being held at the Knox County Jail.