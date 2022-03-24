A Dixon man was arrested for charges related to noncompliance as a registered sex offender.

Sky C. Meyers, age 35, is a registered sex offender in Winnebago County, and the Dixon Police Department received information about Meyers frequently being on the property of a day care. Detectives confirmed Meyers was living in Dixon and had been in a day care parking lot on several occasions. An investigation confirmed that Meyers did not enter the day care facility and never had any contact with any minors.

Sky C. Meyers (photo: Dixon Police Department)

Following an arrest warrant for Meyers, detectives found Meyers in the 700 block of West 1st Street in Dixon and placed him under arrest. Myers was charged with failure to register as a sex offender and unlawful presence in a prohibited area by a child sex offender. Meyers was processed at the Dixon Police Department and taken to the Lee County Jail.

