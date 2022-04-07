A Milan man was arrested for predatory sexual assault of a child.

The Milan Police Department arrested David M. Drawyer, 42, April 7 for 3 counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, which is a Class X felony. On April 6, the Milan Police Department, along with the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Crime Scene Investigators, executed a search warrant at Drawyer’s residence in the 100 block of West 2nd Avenue, Milan, following a sexual assault investigation. During the warrant execution, investigators seized evidence supporting the arrest of Drawyer. He was charged in Rock Island County Court and is currently held on $500,000 bond at the Rock Island County Jail.

The investigation remains open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated by the Milan Police Department.