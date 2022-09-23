An East Dubuque man was arrested for methamphetamine.

Nathan Russell pled guilty September 22 to possession of methamphetamine, which is a Class 3 felony, as part of a plea agreement. Russell was sentenced by Judge Kevin Ward to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, to be followed by 12 months of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole, at the discretion of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.

The Galena Police Department and the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation of this case.