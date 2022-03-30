A Monmouth man has been sentenced to 112 months in prison on methamphetamine charges.

Christopher P. Shultz, 50, was sentenced on March 29 to112 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to court documents, Shultz was arrested during a traffic stop on July 7, 2019, in Gulfport, IL. Authorities found Shultz was in possession of over 80 grams of pure methamphetamine, which is a Schedule II controlled substance.

According to a release, Shultz was indicted in August 2020 and pleaded guilty in November 2021. The statutory penalties for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute are up to life imprisonment, up to a $10,000,000 fine and up to a life term of supervised release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Gulfport Police Department investigated Shultz’s case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Grant Thomas Hodges represented the government in the prosecution.